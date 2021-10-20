Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 1,781.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,966 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.97. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

