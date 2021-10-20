Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $235,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 469.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 52,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

