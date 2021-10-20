Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,397 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PDM stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

