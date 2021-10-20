Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.36 Million Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,413 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter.

ECON stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

