Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $0.64

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00189956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,749,337 coins and its circulating supply is 15,533,320 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

