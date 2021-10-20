Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.