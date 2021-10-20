T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $118.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Quilter Plc lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

