Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE EPR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. 6,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,579. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.