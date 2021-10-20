Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,663. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.