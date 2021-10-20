Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 310,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THMA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

THMA stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 51,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,431. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.