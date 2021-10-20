Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Shares Up 5.6%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 2,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THYCY)

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.