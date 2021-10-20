Tapmydata Price Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 60.2% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.78 million and $22,873.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.00311955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002252 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

