Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

