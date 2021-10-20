Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as high as $57.03 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 1012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 247,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200,454 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

