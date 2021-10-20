Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.