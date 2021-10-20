TD Securities Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.42.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,755. The firm has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.76. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

