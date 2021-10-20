TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Neutral Rating at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMVWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

Shares of TMVWY opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

