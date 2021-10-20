Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 21,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 345,142 shares.The stock last traded at $17.14 and had previously closed at $17.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

TGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

