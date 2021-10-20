TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Gap Up to $19.76

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.76, but opened at $21.05. TEGNA shares last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 10,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

