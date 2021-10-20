Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Teladoc Health to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE:TDOC opened at $139.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.92.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.