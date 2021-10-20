Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

