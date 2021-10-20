Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERIC. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Earnings History for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.