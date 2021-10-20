Tellor Trading Up 26.2% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $56.80 or 0.00088308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $113.46 million and approximately $28.37 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00041011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00192781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00094447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,078,937 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,537 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

