Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 350,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,032,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

