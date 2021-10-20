Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 311.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.01.

TME opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

