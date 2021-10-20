Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.