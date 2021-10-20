Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 385.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 54.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 136.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

