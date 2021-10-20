Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.520 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.77.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 1,264,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,051. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.