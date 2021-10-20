Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.87 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.77.

THC stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,060. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

