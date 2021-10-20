The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in The AES by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The AES by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $49,598,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at $44,196,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The AES has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

