The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $62.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 39,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,269. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 89.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 201,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

