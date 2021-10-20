The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,248 ($55.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a one year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,604.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,805.59.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.