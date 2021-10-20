The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.56. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

