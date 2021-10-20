The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average of $231.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

