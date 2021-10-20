The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Boosted by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 17,183,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,099,000 after acquiring an additional 719,694 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 899,770 shares of company stock valued at $68,681,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.28. 34,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

