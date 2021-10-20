The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GDV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,979. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 236,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

