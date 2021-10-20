The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GDV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,979. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
