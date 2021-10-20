The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.24.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gap by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.93. 345,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Gap has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

