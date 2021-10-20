The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading 5.4% Higher

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $20.08. 96,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,952,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $8,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,819,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

