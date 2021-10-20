The Graph Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320.42 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $320.42 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00195918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00094038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.