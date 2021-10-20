The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 682,194 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

