The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

