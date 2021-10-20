The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 820 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in XPEL were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,602,688.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $2,181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $33,919,985. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

