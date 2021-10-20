The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

