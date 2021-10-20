The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $838,000 Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.