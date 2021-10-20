The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $900,000 Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE OXM opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

