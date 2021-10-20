The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of PG traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $141.27. 221,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,834,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.81. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Procter & Gamble stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.41% of The Procter & Gamble worth $4,655,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

