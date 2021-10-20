The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 802,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

