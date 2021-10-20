The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,923. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of The Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

