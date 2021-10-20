The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 2,706,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

Shares of The Valens stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The Valens has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

