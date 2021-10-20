The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 57.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

