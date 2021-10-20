TheStreet Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to “B”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
