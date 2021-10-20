TheStreet Upgrades Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to “B”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.